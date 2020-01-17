Cold and foggy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The national capital on Monday witnessed dense fog with the visibility recorded at 200 metres and the weather office predicting to be a cold day ahead.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

The visibility recorded at 5.30 a.m. was 200 m at Palam.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded under ‘poor’ category at 249.

“The high wind speed is persisting in the region. SAFAR model suggests air quality is likely to stay in the higher end of the poor to lower end of very poor category for the next two days and the dense fog is likely to stay,” SAFAR said.

