Cold, misty Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) It was a cold, misty morning in Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, with ‘poor’ air quality.

“There was moderate fog on Sunday morning with some areas enveloped in dense fog. Clouds will partly cover the sky throughout the day with haze or smoke taking over by the evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

An IMD bulletin suggests that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday with the minimum and maximum temperature remaining around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The overall air quality of Delhi at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 211 (poor) with 97 per cent of humidity levels – highly unfavourable for pollutants to disperse.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average, while the maximum reached 20.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

