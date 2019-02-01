Cold wave continues in Himachal, heavy snow likely

Shimla, Feb 5 (IANS) An intense cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with the Met office forecasting widespread rainfall and snowfall likely in the state.

Residents and tourists have been advised not to venture out on the high hills as chances of snapping of road links were high.

The western disturbances — storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region — will be active in the region till Thursday, Met Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, rain and snowfall is likely to occur at many places on Tuesday and at most places on the subsequent two days, he said.

Chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Wednesday.

“Due to moderate to heavy snowfall, roads are likely to be blocked, especially in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti districts,” Singh said.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, located in mid-hills, may also witness snowfall.

Both Shimla and Manali, about 250-km from here, which is wrapped under a blanket of snow, on Tuesday saw the night temperature at 5.8 degrees Celsius each.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 4.2 degrees in Kalpa and 3.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

