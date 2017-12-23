Cold wave continues in J&K, likely to remain dry

Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) The cold wave continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. It is likely to remain dry during the weekend.

“Minimum temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region,” an official of the Met Department said.

Leh was coldest at minus 11.4, followed by Kargil at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Both Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.4 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 7.6, Katra 8.2, Batote 3.2, Banihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 1.9 and Udhampur was at three degrees Celsius.

–IANS

