Cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) A cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Sunday as the weather office said same weather conditions were likely to prevail for two more days.

“We are not expecting any major change in the weather conditions during the next two days till February 13 when a spell of light rain and snow is expected in the state,” an official of the MET Department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 8.0 and minus 10.0, respectively.

Most water taps were frozen in Srinagar. People lit small fires around the water pipes to defrost them.

In the Ladakh division, Leh town recorded minus 6.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 21.0.

Drass town was coldest in the state with minus 21.5 degrees Celsius..

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.5, Batote minus 0.6, Bannihal minus 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

