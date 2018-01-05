Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; fog lessens

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) Cold wave conditions continued across Punjab and Haryana on Monday with some places recording near freezing temperatures.

Narnaul in Haryana and Adampur in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of 0.5 degrees and 0.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, Met department officials said.

However, there was some relief at many places from the dense fog that engulfed the region over the past few days.

People enjoyed the sunshine even as the region reeled under a cold wave.

Minimum temperatures at most places were between 0.5 degrees to 4 degrees.

The Haryana government on Sunday announced that schools in the state will remain closed till January 14 in view of the severe cold wave conditions.

In Punjab, the Sikh holy city Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees while the industrial hub Ludhiana saw a low of 5.7 degrees.Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees.

