Cold wave subduing in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (IANS) Cold wave conditions subdued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with the continuous rise in mercury for the past few days, but fog continued in many parts, weather officials said.

The Met Department has predicted chances of thunderstorm accompanied with hail at isolated places from January 6. Till then there will be a constant rise in mercury, which could further bring relief from the cold.

Hisar in Haryana and Faridkot in Punjab were the coldest with a low of 3.8 and 3.6 degrees, respectively.

The holy city Amritsar in Punjab recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 4.5 degrees in Ludhiana and 3.5 degrees in Pathankot, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

While Haryana’s Karnal town experienced a low of 6.8 degrees, Ambala saw a low of 4.5 degrees and Narnaul 5.6 degrees.

Dense fog continued to prevail at several places in both the states. However, the maximum temperature is staying between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, a slight rise from Friday.

–IANS

vg/ksk/