Coleen Nolan returns to Twitter

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Singer and TV personality Coleen Nolan, who had not been using social media following an on-air argument with Kim Woodburn on the show “Loose Women”, has returned to Twitter.

Nolan, 53, took to Twitter to break her silence by posting a cryptic message about making a life change, reports metro.co.uk.

She posted a picture of a sunset, and it had the words “Change your thoughts, transform your life” written on it.

Earlier while announcing her “immediate hiatus” from “Loose Women”, a statement read on her behalf: “Following the constant online bullying, trolling, and misrepresentation of her words, actions and re-actions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from her current commitments including ‘Loose Women’ and postponing her ‘Never Too Late’ solo concert tour.

“Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong to withstands this constant and unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected.”

Woodburn walked out of her interview on “Loose Women” after clashing with Nolan about their time together in the “Celebrity Big Brother House”.

–IANS

