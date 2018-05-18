Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit up 32%

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) on Monday reported rise of 32.4 per cent in its net profit for the quarter ended March on a year-on-year basis.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the FMCG major said its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 stood at Rs 188.77 crore, against Rs 142.58 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the total income of the company fell by 7.24 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,100.14 crore, from Rs 1,186.03 crore earned during the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

For the financial year 2018, the company’s net profit was at Rs 673.37 crore, 16.62 per cent higher than Rs 577.43 crore reported in the FY17.

The company also said that its board of directors at their meeting, declared a ‘special – fourth interim dividend’ of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 (face value) for the financial year 2017-18.

–IANS

