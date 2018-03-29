Colin Trevorrow to direct ‘Jurassic World 3’

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Director Colin Trevorrow will be back to helm the third instalment of “Jurassic World”.

The movie’s executive producer Steven Spielberg, who will also return to produce “Jurassic World 3”, confirmed the news, reports ew.com.

“Colin Trevorrow is going write and direct the third ‘Jurassic World’ story,” said Spielberg.

Trevorrow said: “It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive. I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, and I know fellow writer Emily Charmichael will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

Trevorrow is currently working alongside Charmichael to pen the third instalment of the dinosaur saga.

The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

–IANS

