Collective decision will be taken on PM candidate: Mamata

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Amid jousting in the opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinmool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that a collective decision will be taken on the issue of Prime Ministerial candidate.

“No need to speculate. People will decide. It is a question of collective leadership,” she told reporters when asked about the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition in 2019.

Amidst talk of opposition parties coming together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling coalition has been taunting the opposition parties as to who their Prime Minister candidate will be against Narendra Modi.

–IANS

