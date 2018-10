Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) A college teacher was shot dead on Sunday in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said.

“Arvind Kumar, a professor at the PMS college, was shot dead near Elite hotel in Bhagan Bigha area by unidentified assailants when he was on a morning walk,” a district police official said.

The police have lodged a case and started a probe.

–IANS

