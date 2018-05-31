Colombia fail to capitalise on chances in 0-0 draw with Egypt

Bergamo (Italy), June 2 (IANS) Colombia dominated against Egypt in a FIFA World Cup tune-up for both teams that ended 0-0 as the South Americans struggled with a lack of finishing against a North African side focused on defence in the absence of injured star striker Mohamed Salah.

Roughly 2,000 Colombian supporters were among the crowd of 7,000 in the stands at Bergamo’s Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium here on Friday to watch their team prepare for the tournament in Russia, which begins June 14, reports Efe.

Radamel Falcao, Colombia’s all-time leading scorer, just missed with a header in the 2nd minute and teammates James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado orchestrated a sustained attack that gave another half-a-dozen chances in the first half alone.

James hit the cross-bar with a thunderous free kick in the 35th minute, two minutes before Cuadrado sent the ball just over the top of the net.

And though Egypt saw very little of the ball, midfielder Trezeguet threw a scare into Colombian defenders Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez with a charge into the box.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman made wholesale changes to start the second half and his side kept the fatigued Egyptians trapped in their own half.

But Egypt endured the pressure and Colombia’s best opportunity came in the 90th minute, when Jose Izquierdo beat two defenders only to be denied at the last moment.

