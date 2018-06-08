Colombia full-back Fabra to miss World Cup

Bogota, June 10 (IANS) Colombia international full-back Frank Fabra has been ruled out of the World Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

Fabra tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while training with Colombia’s national squad in Carnago, northern Italy, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The player was accompanied by the entire group of players and coaches when he received with great sadness the confirmation of the news,” the FCF said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Boca Juniors left-back has 19 caps and was expected to start in Colombia’s opening Group H match against Japan on June 19.

“I had only one purpose, to be a part of this dream called the World Cup,” Fabra said in a heartfelt social media post.

“I battled, worked hard and made every effort to improve. Little by little I was achieving my goal until this moment. My heart is broken into 50 million pieces. I am at the door, one step away. It hurts my soul.”

