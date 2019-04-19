Colombia landslide toll increases to 28

Bogota, April 23 (IANS) The death toll from a landslide in Colombia triggered by heavy rains has increased to 28, officials said.

“In collaboration with the PMU (Unified Command Post) of Rosas, Cauca, and the search teams for the last two days, we have already recovered 28 bodies,” the UNGRD risk and disaster management unit said on on Monday.

They also added that “the operation will resume in the morning (Tuesday)”.

The heavy rain caused a hillside in the village of Portachuelo on Sunday, burying eight houses while the residents were sleeping and completely cutting the Pan-American Highway, the main road in southwestern Colombia which connects the country to the neighbouring Ecuador.

So far the authorities have identified 16 of the 28 bodies recovered from the landslide, while the number of missing is not yet confirmed

–IANS

