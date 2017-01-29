Colombia striker Berrio joins Flamengo

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 29 (IANS) Colombia international forward Orlando Berrio has ended weeks of speculation by joining Brazilian football giants Flamengo.

The 25-year-old signed with the the local club on a four-year deal from Medellin-based outfit Atletico Nacional, Flamengo said on their Twitter account on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Financial details of the move were not revealed.

Berrio has been capped three times for Colombia, having been handed his international debut by coach Jose Pekerman last year.

Flamengo qualified for this year’s Copa Libertadores – Latin America’s top club competition – by finishing third in the 2016 Brazilian Serie A championship. The Copa Libertadores group stage begins in March.

