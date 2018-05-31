Colombian footballer killed in gun attack

Bogota, June 2 (IANS) Colombian footballer Alejandro Penaranda was killed in a gun attack on Saturday in which his teammate Heissen Izquierdo was injured, reports said.

Penaranda, who plied his trade for second division Deportivo Tulua, succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, published by ESPNFC, Deportivo Tulua confirmed the death of the 24-year-old forward in a “violent act”.

“The incident took place at 12:40 a.m. local time. There was a party with various footballers,” police commander Hugo Casos was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“A man came to the place asking for a woman and seconds later jumped over the wall and began to shoot the young men, leaving one dead and one injured,” the Deportivo Tulua statement said.

According to the preliminary investigations, the attack was aimed at Alejandro and Heissen, although it is believed that a woman is involved who should have been at the party but wasn’t. The police believes it is a crime of passion.

“Club Deportivo Tulu and America de Cali express their sincere condolences for the tragic death of the player Alejandro Penaranda, in a violent act that took place at Friday night in a house in Cali east,” the added.

“Undoubtedly, the death of this 24-year-old, who was part of our institutions, is a terrible loss for professional football because there are many games left to play and many goals that would surely have come through the dedication and professionalism that he always showed.

“We send a message of support to his family and friends and pray to God to give them strength to overcome the absence of this great person who always fought to achieve his dreams and who left an indelible mark on their hearts.

“We raise a prayer to God for the quick recovery of Heissen Izquierdo, who was also affected in this terrible event.”

Colombia players held a minute’s silence in memory of Penaranda before Friday’s 0-0 friendly draw against Egypt in Bergamo, Italy.

–IANS

