Colombian midfielder Cantillo joins Corinthians

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 2 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A giants Corinthians have signed Colombian midfielder Victor Cantillo as they reinforce their squad for the 2020 season.

Corinthians agreed to pay Junior Barranquilla $3 million for the 26-year-old, who will be tied to the Sao Paulo club until 2024, the UOL news portal said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cantillo is seen to be a direct replacement for Junior Urso, who left Corinthians to join Orlando City earlier this week. He is the second high-profile signing for Corinthians in the past month following the arrival of forward Luan Vieira from Gremio.

Corinthians finished eighth in the 2019 Brazilian Serie A standings, 34 points behind champions Flamengo.

–IANS

kk/vin