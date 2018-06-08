Colombian team arrives in Russia for World Cup

Kazan (Russia), June 13 (IANS) Colombia’s national football team arrived in this southwestern Russian city ahead of the start of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The team’s plane landed at Kazan International Airport late on Tuesday, after which the Colombians headed to the luxurious Ski Resort in Sviyazhsk, some 35 km from the Kazan Arena, reports Efe news.

The resort — which opened in 2003 — is located in a nature preserve where the Volga, Sviyaga and Sulitsa rivers converge.

“The complex complies with all the requirements made to us by the technical staff, who sought comfort, quiet and the proper logistics to train well,” Colombian Soccer Federation chief Ramon Jesurun said.

The Colombians will be training at Sviyaga stadium, located near the resort complex, which has been adapted by local organizers to suit the team’s requirements.

Colombia will start their World Cup campaign on June 19 against Japan, before going on to face Poland and Senegal.

–IANS

gau/ksk