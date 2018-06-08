Colombia’s Fabra to miss World Cup due to knee injury

Bogota, June 9 (IANS) Colombian defender Frank Fabra, who plays for Argentina’s Boca Juniors, said on Saturday that his “heart is broken in 50 million pieces” because of a torn ligament in his left knee, which will prevent him from playing in the 2018 football World Cup in Russia.

The Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) had announced Fabra’s injury earlier on Saturday and said that the whole team and coaching staffs are with him and are deeply saddened by the news, reports Efe.

“I had one sole objective: to be part of this dream called the World Cup. I struggled, worked hard and pushed myself to improve. Day by day I worked to achieve that dream but now my heart is broken in 50 million pieces,” Fabra said in a message posted on Instagram.

“In the next few hours, after the proper procedures are carried out, the coaching staff will decide who will replace him from the list of 23 players who will land in Russia next week,” the FCF said.

Colombia will play their debut match against Japan in Saransk on June 19.

Fabra, who was going to play in his first World Cup, said that Falcao Garcia, who missed the World Cup in Brazil because of the same injury, was an example of “personal growth and perseverance” that he would follow during his recovery process.

Fabra thanked his family, his friends and the members of Colombia’s national team.

–IANS

kk/nir