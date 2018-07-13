Colorful shoes for a vibrant you

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) When it comes to mens formal shoes, black has traditionally been the only shade that was considered by men but the arrival of colour choice options in shoes has challenged the conventional black leather shoe and opened the door to an abundance of different combinations.

Sunil Mehra, founder and designer at House of Sunil Mehra and Ishaan Sachdeva, Director, Alberto Torresi list down five options that will help you decide what formal shoes to invest your money on:

*Suit it up with colored brogues: A classic brogue has always been a brown leather design but with the passage of time there are now multiple colors, styles and materials available, including patent leather and suede, going well with various outfits from slim blue jeans and simple T-shirts to patterned shirts and chinos. A dual toned brogue in shades of tan can be paired up with a classic grey suit whereas yellow brogues can be paired with dark denims for a day out with friends.

*The relaxing blue: Coming from the slip ons milieu, loafers creates a perfect balance between smart and casual footwear. Tassel loafers are setting the trend this season. Opt for a blue suede loafer paired with a dark grey suit for a smart look with a casual edge. Colors like yellows, maroons and even greens can be paired with trousers and chinos for a relaxed yet polished look.

* Hues of Browns and reds: Monk strap shoes are versatile in nature. A chestnut brown monk strap is one ideal pair to own. A striped T-shirt, navy blue denims or trousers with suede auburn shoes is a perfect ensemble for a formal morning to a laid back casual evening.

*Casual style and bright colours: Gone are those days when sneakers were a hot favorite only amongst college going lads. Now even a middle-aged man is seen flaunting sneakers to work. So when it comes to casuals, cool and funky colors like red, blue, yellow and mint green are quite in trend these days. One can even be ready for night parties to casual meetings by simply pairing these vibrant colored sneakers with crisp shirt and trousers/chinos.

*Simple shoes vibrant hues: Not just sneakers, but colors are dominating other shoe styles as well. Be it a weekend getaway or a Friday night out with friends, one can look dapper by simply donning moccasins or slip-ons in shades of blue, red and burgundy. These can be paired with denims and jackets to add a perfect dose of panache to one’s looks.

–IANS

Nv/