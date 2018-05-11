Colton Haynes’ estranged husband responds to divorce filing

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) “Arrow” star Colton Haynes’s estranged husband Jeff Leatham has responded to the actors divorce filing.

The Four Seasons’ artistic director, 46, filed a response to the actor’s petition to dissolve their marriage in court documents filed on May 10 and obtained by people.com. He requested that the court should not be involved in awarding spousal support to either himself or his estranged husband.

Like Haynes, Leatham cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their separation and listed their official date of separation as May 1, 2018.

The “Arrow” actor, 29, filed for divorce last week, just two days before Leatham’s response and six months after the pair tied the knot in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony at a Palm Springs hotel and officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

Their relationship came under scrutiny after Haynes deleted several recent photos of him and Leatham from his Instagram account. Haynes also dropped “Leatham” from his name in his Instagram bio as well as the word “husband.”

Leatham followed suit and dropped his hyphenated name.

While rumours suggested Leatham had been unfaithful in their marriage after the actor released an acoustic song called “Man It Suck”, Haynes set the record straight in a tweet earlier this month.

“Jeff (Leatham) would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship,” Haynes tweeted.

