Come, ‘park yourself’ at this newly launched pub in Kolkata (Foodie Trail – Kolkata)

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) A newly launched pub in Kolkata, ‘The Parking Lot’, is true to its name, as this unique ambience welcomes you with a nice installation that displays more than 600 miniature cars and treats you like cars in a parking lot!

When you visit this parking themed all-day bar on bustling Park Street, you register yourself with your mobile number and you are given a wrist-band. Once done, you can punch in and the turnstiles allow you to enter the two-storeyed pub.

The band records the time spent on the premises, orders placed and lets you punch out once you have cleared the bill. So, it is similar to the concept of a parking space and the customer gets all the details of the bill on their registered number.

“What we have done here is we have split these cost; we have an ambience cost which is your parking charges per hour, and then there is the consumption cost. So if you are just enjoying the ambience you are spending a nominal fee, due to which we can offer our services at a much lower price to the ones who are consuming,” co-founder Aditya Mehta, the brain behind this unique concept, told IANS.

To enhance the fun quotient, they have a quirky decor with a huge graffiti on the wall, a Matador van converted into a DJ booth, fun games like car racing, shooting and punching bag. Access these gaming booths using your band.

Those who love their beer chilled can tap on their band and access the beer-vending machine.

The wooden interior with metal chairs and bar-stools looks awesome but one has a feeling that the guests would have preferred bean bags or other comforting seating arrangements to spend long hours.

Also, there is an installation where one can play tic-tac-toe and crossword with various car brands. In short, this place is all about chilling out, letting one’s hair down and spending quality time with friends.

To enjoy great cocktails and a premium selection of alcohol, one can simply forget “happy hours”, “Special Thursdays” and so on, because The Parking Lot promises not to burn a hole in your pocket. You get these beverages almost at the MRP and the food is also nominally priced.

This place can be the destination for sports freaks during the next IPL or World Cup, with the matches beamed on a giant screen using a projector, and one doesn’t need to worry about the expense.

Yes, the billers understand the concept of “splitting the bill” which is common with guests coming in big groups!

The wrist-bands track individual orders and generate individual bills. Now there won’t be any hard feelings between the teetotaller and the ones who get sloshed!

The food is an eclectic mix of continental and Indian cuisine with some mouth-watering twists. One must try the Tabasco Tandoori Chicken which is an unusual take on regular chicken tandoori with strong hint of tabasco sauce.

Then there is Cheese Paratha, Kachori Tikka — where anardana paneer or cilantro chicken is served on a khasta kachori. The menu boasts of many other fusion dishes.

People with a sweet tooth must try the delectable Motichur Crumble Cheesecake — layered cheesecake with motichur and biscuit served with oreo pakora.

Those fond of interesting cocktails must visit this place, which has Kolkata’s award-winning bartender Uttam Singh (winner of Times Awards 2017) welcoming guests with his interesting mixes like She said Yes, Corntale, Wine Not and so on.

One of the most appealing cocktails is Third Hand which is a blend of vodka, Earl Grey tea, lychee juice with notes of lemongrass, lime wedges and dry ice topped with the shimming and shaking of the master behind the bar.

“I am happy to serve the guests. We have ensured that no plastic is used here, so we have copper straws,” Singh noted.

People, be on time, before “the parking gets full”!

Where: The Parking Lot, 24 Park Street, Kolkata.

Timings: Noon to midnight

Meal price: Rs 850 for two people

(Binita Das visited The Parking Lot at its invitation. She can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

bnd/ssp/vm