Comedian S.Ve.Shekhar apologies for Facebook forward

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Under all-round attack, actor-turned-politician S.Ve.Shekhar on Friday apologised for forwarding a message that was defamatory of women journalists on his Facebook page.

In a statement issued here, the noted comedian and a former legislator, who is now with the BJP, said he had forwarded a message on his Facebook page without reading it.

He said when a friend pointed out the content of the post to be abusive, the post was removed.

“I do not endorse the views expressed in it. I come from a family that respects women and the women journalist,” he said.

However, he said he was surprised at how people are spreading the screenshot of the deleted message without finding that offensive.

–IANS

