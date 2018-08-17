Comedy films an ‘escape’ for JLo

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who is returning to the romantic comedy genre with the upcoming movie “Second Act”, says sometimes during a tough life one needs a fun and quirky escape.

Lopez spoke about it during an appearance on “The Tonight Show”, in a chat with host Jimmy Fallon, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“You need that funny, quirky look at life. That romantic look at life. I think things are tough sometimes and we need that escape,” said the star of rom-coms such as “Maid in Manhattan”, ‘The Wedding Planner”, “Monster-in-Law” and “Shall We Dance?”.

She hasn’t appeared in a traditional take on the genre since “The Back-up Plan” in 2010.

“Second Act” follows a 40-something retail worker (Lopez) who reinvents her life when a friend makes her a fake resume that lands her a job at a prestigious Madison Avenue firm.

Lopez said that she personally requested that her co-star on “Second Act” be Milo Ventigmilia, whose most recent claim to fame is playing Jack Pearson on “This Is Us”.

“There was only one person I ever saw and it was Milo … And watching him play a dad I was like, ‘Ugh, oh my God,'” Lopez said.

