‘Comicstaan’ gets green light for second season

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Amazon Prime Original series “Comicstaan” has been renewed for a second season.

Amazon on Monday announced its decision to go ahead with season two of “Comicstaan”, just weeks after its worldwide premiere on July 13. It will return to the platform next year.

Created in association with Only Much Louder (OML), “Comicstaan” season two will feature Zakir Khan in addition to Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew who will be returning for the season.

“Comicstaan” season one, a nine-episode series, where ten contestants from across the country are chosen to compete for the winning title and mentored by the best comedians in India, is currently available with a new episode releasing every Friday.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said: “We are delighted to bring a second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India… Our customers’ response to the series is the key factor in our enthusiasm to bring our audience another season – with indeed a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even more fresh comic talent.”

Dhruv Sheth, Managing Partner at OML, said: “‘Comicstaan’ was one of the most exciting projects for us in the past year and we are extremely thrilled and elated that it has been renewed for a second season so early to the launch of the first. We are going bigger and better in season two.”

