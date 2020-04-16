Commerce, industry can begin outside Guj’s hotspots from April 20

Gandhinagar, April 16 (IANS) Following the guidelines issued by the Central government for commercial and industrial activities effective from April 20, the Gujarat government on Thursday also decided to issue similar relaxations to commence commercial and industrial activities, outside hotspots and containment areas in the state.

Briefing the media, Ashwani Kumar, the secretary to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said: “Following the relaxation guidelines for the commercial and industrial units’ activities to be resumed from April 20, the Gujarat Government too has decided to extend the relaxation in the state.”

“From the 20th of this month, the industrial and commercial activities can be resumed provided they are outside the declared hotspots, and containment areas. These will be decided by the health authorities and the local administration.”

For the implementation, monitoring and controlling of these relaxations in industrial and commercial activities amidst the Covid-19 threat, a seven-members Committee will be formed headed by District Collector. The other members will be heads of the local Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), heads of the district Labour and Employment Department, the Chief District Health Officers (CDHO), the Factory Inspector, the Deputy Municipal Commissioners in corporation areas and the District Industrial Centre General Managers as the member secretary.

The Committee will issue permissions to the units, where the commercial and industrial units will have to ensure facilitation of thermal Guns, compulsory masks, sanitization, social distancing, staggered lunch time, entries and exits. They will have to ensure that no crowding takes place.

The units will also have to ensure that none of its employees residing in hotspots, or containment areas come to the workplace. The units will also have to provide accommodation facilities for its workers and if not, than provide transportation facilities while maintaining social distancing.

The employers will also have to ensure a 12 hours shift and pay more wages proportionately. Female staff will only be allowed to work between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If these conditions are violated by the industrial and commercial units, the relaxation will be withdrawn and the units closed down.

Apart from that, relaxation to resume their works will also be given to self-employed like electrician, carpenter, plumber, motor mechanics from April 20.

“Roads and Buildings works, irrigation system works, and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will also be able to resume their works. MNREGA works will also be given the permission to commence,” added Kumar.

–IANS

amc/vd