Commerce Minister to participate in G20 Ministerial meeting

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation for the two-day ‘G20 Ministerial meeting on Trade and Digital Economy’ from June 8 in Tsukuba city, Japan.

Goyal, who holds the commerce and industry and railways portfolios, will discuss the developments in the global trade situation, WTO matters and digital trade.

“He will also hold dialogue with other participating trade ministers on current international trade and investments,” a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

“For the first time ministers of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce will participate in a joint session on Digital Economy at the G20Ministerial Meeting.”

As per the statement, over 50 Trade and Digital Economy Ministers will get together for the first time in G20 history to discuss “how G20 economies can promote trade and investment and maximize benefits from the development of the digital economy and technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy”.

