Commercial vehicles run on alternative fuels will not require permit: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that commercial vehicles such as buses, taxis and rickshaws powered by alternative fuels such as “Ethanol, Methanol, Bio-diesel and CNG” will be exempted from the requirement of a permit.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the 58th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“I am happy to announce that we have decided that electric vehicles and all vehicles which operate on Ethanol, Methanol, Bio-diesel, CNG will not require a permit,” Gadkari said.

The minister told the convention that the move will open more business opportunities for the industry.

According to the minister, transport ministers of all the state governments have given their unanimous support to the criteria.

“Now, the states will implement it and there will be no need for any permits for electric auto rickshaw, buses and taxis….”

Besides, Gadkari informed the convention that the central government is going to cancel the requirement of speed governors.

“We don’t need it as we are developing good roads. There is no need to limit the speed artificially,” he said.

In addition, the minister asked the automobile industry to offer better engines and produce high performance vehicles.

–IANS

