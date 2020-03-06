Committed to welfare, Himachal CM greets on Women’s Day

Shimla, March 8 (IANS) Felicitating women on the International Women’s Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state is committed towards their upliftment.

He said several schemes like Grihini Suvidha Yojana have been launched for their socio-economic development.

In the last week’s Budget, the state had announced awareness programme ‘Woh Din’ that would help in creating awareness in the society and for ensuring healthy and productive lives of the girls and the women.

The women are being given financial assistance under various schemes and announcement has also been made to enhance the honorarium of Anganwadi workers in the Budget, the Chief Minister said.

He said the womenfolk have contributed immensely in the development and prosperity of the state and the government is resolute to provide them all benefits, security and opportunities so that they could live with dignity.

