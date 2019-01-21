Committee to select new CBI chief to meet on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The high-level committee, consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide on the new CBI Director.

The meeting will take place days after the government removed Alok Verma as the chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). At present, Nageswara Rao is working as the Interim Director of the investigative agency.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has already shortlisted the names from among some 10 Director General-level IPS officers for the agency’s top post.

The list included the names of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches.

Among the names doing the rounds are those of Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh and National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Y.C. Modi.

Kharge had given a dissent note at the meeting in which the decision was taken to shunt Alok Verma out, a day after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

