Commonwealth Games Federation gets new executive board

Kigali (Rwanda), Sep 6 (IANS) The 2019 Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly has elected members to the executive board and sports committee of the federation in Rwanda’s capital city.

Scottish Louise Martin was re-elected CGF President for a second four-year term. She was first elected in 2015, becoming the first female to hold this office in the history of the Commonwealth Sports Movement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Others elected included three CGF vice presidents, namely Kereyn Smith from New Zealand, Chris Jenkins from Wales and Bruce Robertson from Canada.

New regional vice presidents for the Americas, Asia and Europe were elected respectively, while regional vice presidents for Africa, Caribbean and Oceania were re-elected.

Every position on the sports committee was also elected in the elections.

Around 300 delegates from 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth attended the general assembly, which ran from September 3 to 5.

It was convened a year before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to be held in Rwanda in 2020.

Rwanda, which joined the Commonwealth in 2009, is the newest member of the association and the second country after Mozambique to join the Commonwealth without having historic ties to the UK.

–IANS

aak/ksk