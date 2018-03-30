Commonwealth Games: India beat Sri Lanka in women’s TT

Gold Coast (Australia), April 5 (IANS) India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their first match in the women’s table tennis competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Manika Batra gave India the lead with an easy 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 win over Erandi Warusawithana in the first singles.

Sutirtha Mukherjee doubled the lead with a 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 verdict over Ishara Badu in the second singles.

Sutirtha then teamed up with Pooja Sahasrabudhe to beat Badu and Hansani Kapugeekiyana in the doubles to seal victory.

