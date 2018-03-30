Commonwealth Games: Lifter Gururaja opens India’s medals tally

Gold Coast (Australia), April 5 (IANS) Gururaja bagged the first medal for India at the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the men’s 56 kilogram category here on Thursday.

Gururaja had a best attempt of 111 kg in the snatch and 138 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 249 kg.

Izhar Ahmed of Malaysia won gold with a new Commonwealth Games record of 261 kg.

He set a new Games record in the snatch with an attempt of 117 kg in his second attempt, bettering the previous record set by his compatriot Ibrahim at the New Delhi Games in 2010.

He cleared 144 kg in the clean and jerk which his personal best.

Chaturanga Lakmal of Sri Lanka claimed bronze with a total of 244 kg.

He managed 110 kg in the snatch and 134 kg in clean and jerk.

–IANS

ajb/pgh/