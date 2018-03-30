Commonwealth Games: Wales beat India in women’s hockey

Gold Coast (Australia), April 5 (IANS) India were defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales on the first day of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Lisa Daley (7th minute) scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead before Sian French (26th) converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to double the advantage.

The Indians struck back with skipper Rani (34th, 41st) scoring a couple of goals in the third quarter.

Rani struck shortly after half time off a penalty corner.

She found the equaliser shortly before the end of the quarter with a field goal.

The fourth quarter was a hard-fought, end to end affair as both teams pushed for the winning goal.

Wales clinched the issue in the closing minutes when Natasha (57th) scored a field goal.

