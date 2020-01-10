Commonwealth Secretary-General to address Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will highlight the need for multilateral responses to navigate the most pressing issues facing the globe in her address at the 2020 Raisina Dialogue here next week, her secretariat said on Saturday.

In her speech, she will focus on how women can lead the way in tackling the complex and interconnected challenges of the 21st century.

“India holds a valued place in the modern Commonwealth, with her government, people and institutions contributing in practical and imaginative ways to collaboration among our 53 member countries,” Scotland told IANS in a statement.

“This includes generous financial support and strong commitment to the promotion of the rule of law, development and democracy in our member countries, in accordance with the values and principles of our Commonwealth Charter.

“During my time in India I shall be working with representatives of government and other agencies to build closer strategic partnership and to discuss how we can support our membership more closely on areas such as gender equality, climate change, trade and ocean governance,” she said.

“This visit will reaffirm the continuing vibrancy and immense potential offered through India’s networks of connection with the wider Commonwealth, and also capitalise on the dynamic platform of the Raisina Dialogue to discuss issues of strategic importance and interest to the Commonwealth family as a whole.”

During the visit, the Secretary-General will meet with government officials, high commissioners and representatives of the international community in New Delhi.

The fifth Raisina Dialogue, taking place from January 14-16, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

