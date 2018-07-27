Commonwealth secretary general to visit Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 31 (IANS) Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland will arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday on a four-day official visit, it was announced here on Tuesday.

During her visit, she will meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana, International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrema and other government ministers, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The main objective of the secretary-general’s meetings will be to explore greater cooperation and collaboration in the implementation of the agreed outcomes at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, including promoting intra-Commonwealth trade,” the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said.

This will be Scotland’s first visit to the country since she assumed the office of Secretary-General in April 2016.

Discussions will also include the implementation of the “Commonwealth Blue Charter”, under which Sri Lanka holds the role of a champion country to lead the Commonwealth effort towards the restoration of mangroves.

