Commuters struggle in NCR due to multiple strikes

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Commuters in the national capital had a rough Monday following multiple strikes by fuel pumps, auto-rickshaw and taxi unions and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual employees.

A total of 400 petrol pumps went on strike protesting the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to reduce VAT on fuels. The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) which called the strike said the AAP government’s inaction was hampering their business.

The strike by DTC contractual employees demanding salary revision and ‘equal pay for equal work’ led to buses being prevented from plying in several routes.

Compounding the commuters’ misery, auto-rickshaw and taxi unions also observed a day-long strike against the Delhi government’s policies on cab aggregators.

“A few of the auto-rickshaw and taxis playing are charging exorbitant fares. Because of the strike by fuel pumps, many people did not bring their cars leading to increase in the demand for public conveyance,” said a commuter.

The DTC has ordered action against the striking employees.

“Some employees obstructed plying of buses despite orders. This seriously affected the public transport, which is an essential service,” the DTC said in a statement.

DTC Chief General Manager Subhash Chandra said all regional and depot managers have been directed to initiate action against the striking employees.

–IANS

nks/and/prs