Compensation given to UP storm victims

Mathura/Agra May 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday distributed cheques of relief and compensation to victims of recent storms that took a heavy toll of lives and prosperity.

While in Agra cheques of Rs 3 crore along with clothes, utensils and medical help have been provided, in Mathura Sharma gave cheques of Rs 4 lakhs each to three families.

He said the government was concerned about the well being of all people and wanted to help families of victims without any discrimination.

Sharma met family members of three persons who died in the Wednesday storm in Mathura district and assured them all necessary help to enable them to stand on their feet.

