Competition Commission gets new Chairperson

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said Ashok Kumar Gupta, a retired IAS officer of the 1981-batch Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as its new Chairperson, replacing Sudhir Mital.

“Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appoints Ashok Kumar Gupta IAS (TN :1981) (Retd) as Chairperson in Competition Commission of India,” fair trade regulator CCI said in a tweet.

Gupta is a Post-Graduate in Public Administration from Syracuse University (USA) and holds a Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic studies from Madras University.

He has worked in various capacities in different Ministries and Departments including Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Industry and Commerce, Small Scale Industries, Urban Development, Personnel and Shipping.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister as its Chairman, decides appointments to several top posts under the Government of India.

–IANS

