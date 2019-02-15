Competitions important for growth, says DJ Skip

Pune, Feb 16 (IANS) DJ Skip has represented India at various world DJ championships. He has been in the industry for a while, but doesn’t shy away from participating in competitions as he feels they help in improving skills.

He has battled it out at Red Bull 3Style World DJ Championships, IDA World DJ Championships and DMC World DJ Championships.

“Last two years, I didn’t take part because I was making music. This year is more about performing music,” DJ Skip told IANS here.

He is eager to make his comeback and compete again.

“It improves my skills. I would give advice to every DJ out there who is trying to make it big in the game. If you want to grow, then take part in competitions because competitions are kind of a reality check on where you stand as compared to others,” he said.

He believes that DJs in Mumbai are doing really well.

“They are doing well because there are 30 to 40 competitions in a year in Mumbai. In Delhi, there are barely any competitions. Competitions are very important for growth,” said the former participant of “The Remix” show.

Skip was here on Saturday to make music lovers dance to his tunes at the ongoing Vh1 Supersonic 2019.

“I was playing for the main stage (Sonic realm). I opened the stage. I was playing a bit of funk and telling people where hip-hop came from. I just gave a preview to what’s coming this year,” he said about his performance.

He is also looking forward to his performances in Kolkata and Delhi.

