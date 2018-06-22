Complaint filed against Azad, Soz for army remarks

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) A criminal complaint was filed on Friday against Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad for allegedly making “seditious statements against the Indian Army”.

Azad had said more civilians were being killed in army operations in Jammu and Kashmir than terrorists, the complaint filed here by advocate Shashi Bhushan in the Patiala House Court said.

Apart from him from the Congress, another senior leader Saifuddin Soz has also been named in the compliant. The matter was likely to come up for hearing on Saturday.

Bhushan in his complaint accused the two leaders of “making seditious statement in order to incite disaffection in the mind of the people against the Indian Army and Government of India”.

The advocate has sought action against the politicians for offences like sedition, criminal conspiracy and spreading of rumour about army/navy/air force official which could cause mutiny — under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He claimed that the alleged remarks were painting the Army as killers of innocents which was “nothing less than waging war against the country”.

The remarks cause “grave consequences” and “emboldens terrorists for making more attack on the Indian establishment”, added the advocate in his complaint.

–IANS

gt/in/hs