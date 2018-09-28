Composer Prasad Sashte prefers doing action movies

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Composer-music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked in action films like “Force 2” and “Commando”, says he likes to do action movies more than the romantic ones.

“I believe different genres are more challenging, and as a musician, I think we get a lot of opportunities to explore more about music. I like to do action movies more than the romantic ones. Action movies have a lot of experiment to do, we have to make more rhythmic music, we have to make a lot along with orchestral arrangements,” Prasad told IANS in an email interview.

He has worked with singers like Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. What did he get to learn from such established singers?

“I have learned a lot from such great and experienced singers like Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani. They are very professional. The best thing I like about them is that they appreciate your work no matter how new you are as a music composer,” he said.

He had assisted music composer Monty Sharma on the 2002 blockbuster “Devdas”. Now, he sees himself in a very good position in the Indian film music industry.

Among his various projects since then, he considers “Mulk” to be the best and most exciting one.

“It was my debut as a music composer. Also, because that project pulled a composer out of me. I have rediscovered myself,” said Prasad.

Talking about the latest trend – recreating old tracks, he said: “I think earlier it was remix and now it’s recreation. The terms have changed. The only positive aspect of it is that the new generation is getting introduced to a lot of old songs, but I personally don’t like recreations.”

He also feels that nowadays, music is not being taken seriously by filmmakers.

“Music is still a vital part of Indian films, and it will remain. So, please be the influence and motivation to composers to make good music,” he urged.

–IANS

