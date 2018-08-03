Computer generated images are so extraordinary: Rainn Wilson

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Rainn Wilson thinks actors should get more training in working with Computer-generated (CG) imagery because of the rate it is developing.

“There was at least a square kilometre of green screen on set, as well as a giant water tank. Our point of reference for the Meg often was when (director) Jon (Turteltaub) would be on a megaphone, telling us, ‘OK, the meg’s coming at you!” Wilson told movies.ie.

“Sometimes we roughly knew where the meg’s nose and tail were. But, we always had to do a lot of imagining. Computer generated images are so extraordinary. I’ve done some other films with CG imagery, and it seems that working amongst that technology may be the future of acting.

“In fact, there should be ‘Acting with Green Screen’ classes, where you have to imagine working opposite giant monsters because it’s such a part of an actor’s toolbox these days.”

The “The Meg” was filmed in New Zealand and Rainn was blown away by the country, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“One of the coolest things to be a part of is a big action movie, and I feel lucky to have done a few, including ‘The Meg’. The other coolest thing is when the production schedule allows you to travel. I hadn’t been to New Zealand, but soon after arriving to begin work on The Meg I realised that it’s really paradise down there,” he said.

He added: “I had the opportunity to travel a bit, and visited the South Islands, saw a glacier and did some hiking.”

