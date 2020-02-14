‘Conductor, driver of ill-fated bus were exemplary human beings’

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) The conductor and driver of the ill-fated Kerala state-owned luxury bus that met with an accident near Avinashi in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday were exemplary human beings, recalled the former CMD of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

In the accident, 20 people lost their lives which included the bus conductor V.R. Baiju and driver V.D. Gireesh. Eighteen of the 20 killed were from Kerala

Senior Additional Director General of Police, Tomin Thachenkery told the media that the two were exemplary human beings, and he can vouch for that from what he had heard about them in 2018, when he was heading KSRTC.

“They went out of their way to help a passenger — a lady medical professional, (Kavitha Warrier) who was travelling to Bengaluru (in June 2018 ). She developed uneasiness enroute and the two of them turned out to be good samaritans. When I heard about it I called the two of them and awarded them for their real commitment. Each of them was given a cash award of Rs 1,000 each and a certificate of appreciation. And today when I heard about their demise, my thoughts went back to the day I met them,” recalled Thachenkery who now heads the Crime branch wing of Kerala Police.

After hearing about the untimely and unfortunate demise of her saviours, Warrier wrote in her Facebook page that she often fondly recalls their help, when she fell sick on the bus.

“I am deeply saddened after hearing the news of their death. They had literally saved my life. They tended to me like a father and I will never ever forget the two. May their souls rest in peace,” wrote Warrier.

