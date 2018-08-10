Conduent appoints Nikhil Nayab as Global Head of Blockchain

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) US-based business process services company Conduent Incorporated has appointed Nikhil Nayab as the company’s Global Head of Blockchain.

Nayab’s team will address how Blockchain can assist a broad spectrum of clients — from more secure, efficient mortgage, loan processing and supply chain management to helping state governments with benefit eligibility programmes, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

“Our network will help Nayab lead an approach to blockchain development that is flexible and infrastructure agnostic. Our blockchain development will be done in an open environment to promote quicker, widespread Blockchain adoption and foster inclusive innovation,” said Dave Amoriell, President, Conduent.

Nayab joins Conduent from Accenture where he helped build the company’s North American Blockchain practice.

Conduent is part of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world’s largest open-source Blockchain initiative and has pledged nearly $200 million for modernising the company’s technology platforms over the next three years.

–IANS

