Conduent names Lokesh Prasad as Asia Pacific CEO

Gurugram, June 13 (IANS) US-based business process services company Conduent Inc on Wednesday named Lokesh Prasad as the company’s CEO for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Prasad, who was appointed Conduent India CEO last year, will now oversee the company’s operations in the Philippines and Malaysia, in addition to leading overall growth strategy in India, the firm said in a statement.

Conduent said its focus in the APAC region involves harnessing the availability of skilled professionals focused on technology and research.

“The APAC is a strategic growth region for Conduent and we are convinced about the potential that it offers,” said Ashok Vemuri, CEO, Conduent.

Under Prasad’s leadership, Conduent started operations in three new locations in India – Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

“Lokesh’s new role will strengthen Conduent’s global service delivery model by improving focus on regions that have the right talent for the work,” Vemuri said.

With a strength of 12,000 employees, Conduent India is focused on streamlining business processes with technical solutions for human resources, outsourcing, litigation, transportation, workers’ compensation and more.

Conduent India also plays a critical role in strengthening the company’s research and development and technology operating model.

“The APAC region is a major delivery and technology hub for Conduent,” Prasad added.

