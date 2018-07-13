Conduent wins $1 bn contract with Fortune 50 company

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) US-based business process services company Conduent Inc on Tuesday said it has won a three-year contract, worth approximately $1 billion, with a US-based Fortune 50 company.

To support the contract and meet the client’s customer interaction needs, the Florham Park, New Jersey-headquartered company said it will hire 1,000 people globally to fill jobs in the US, Europe and Asia.

Conduent, however, did not disclose with which Fortune 50 company it signed the contract.

“This award demonstrates that digital experiences are a powerful and must-have differentiator,” said Christine Landry, Group Chief Executive, Consumer and Industrials, Conduent.

“Our platform portfolio, technology expertise and ability to understand customer needs set us apart from the competition with this Fortune 50 brand,” Landry added.

Conduent helps companies transform with automated, modern services, using technology to create new models of customer support.

–IANS

gb/bg