Confident ahead of 2019 Giro d’Italia: Carapaz

Madrid, May 8 (IANS) Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz of Movistar team said on Wednesday that he is looking at the 2019 Giro d’Italia as a big challenge but will aim for the podium.

Carapaz arrives for the Italian race, which is set to kick off on May 11 in Bologna, after defending the 2019 Vuelta a Asturias for the second consecutive year, reports Efe news.

Carapaz, 25, said he was prepared to do his best as the feeling of winning he experienced last year was joyful and gave him confidence for the Giro.

He also commented on the withdrawal of his teammate and world champion Alejandro Valverde from the Giro and said it was a big loss since he did not fully recover from an injury he sustained after falling while he was on a training ride.

Carapaz praised Mikel Landa, who will lead the Movistar team in Italy, saying he was well prepared.

In 2019, Carapaz took part in five races: in the Vuelta a San Juan he was sixth, in Colombia he was ninth, 20th in the Tirreno-Adriatico, 26th in Catalonia and the winner in Asturias.

Carapaz said he would like to participate in the future Giros with guarantees and ambition rather than just taking part in the tour.

