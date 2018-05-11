Confident of Congress retaining power in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, May 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that he was “very confident” of the ruling Congress retaining power in the southern state.

“We are very confident of retaining power. There is no question of a hung Assembly at all,” an upbeat Siddaramaiah told reporters before voting in Mysuru district, about 150 km southwest of Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra, voted from the Varuna Assembly segment amid cheering outside by scores of supporters.

The Chief Minister is contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in the state’s northwest region.

He has fielded his son Yatindra from his hometown Varuna in Mysuru district.

